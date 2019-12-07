UPDATE: 17-year-old robbery suspect shot by Bentonville officer







UPDATE: Arkansas State Police (ASP) release the identity of the robbery suspect that was shot and killed by police.

Dominick Matt, 17, of Bentonville was killed after Bentonville Police received a calling about a robbery.

ASP is investigating the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer that resulted in a death.

An autopsy will be done at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of Matt’s death. Evidence that has been recovered during the investigation will be analyzed at the crime lab.

An investigative file prepared by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will be presented to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law, according to a release.

Original:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An officer was involved in a shooting after pursuing a robbery suspect late Friday night.

Around 11 p.m. Friday night Bentonville police responded to a report of a robbery at the Kum and Go on 3610 SW Regional Airport Blvd.

Based upon the physical description provided by the store clerk, a Bentonville Police Officer located the suspect near Greenhouse Rd and Briar Creek.

Within seconds of the officer’s contact with suspect, the officer reported that shots had been fired and the suspect was “down.”

Police say the suspect was determined to be dead at the scene.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the situation.