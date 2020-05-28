Officer-involved shooting in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday at the 4600 block of E. Broadway St. at the Tobacco Outlet.

According to public information officer Sgt. Amy Cooper, the shooting happened around 12:12 p.m.

They say officers arrived on scene and found an armed man firing shots in the parking lot next door.

One officer fired back at the suspect, hitting him.

The man has been taken to the hospital. The man’s condition is not known at this time.

No NLRPD officers were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.