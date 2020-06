FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A U.S. Marshal shot a man in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville early Monday, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Witnesses on the scene report the man shot was in a vehicle in the parking lot near the Community Clinic and Department of Motor Vehicles.

The man was transported to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Central EMS.