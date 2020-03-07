Two killed in Little Rock shooting Friday night, bodies identified

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have identified the man and the woman who were killed late Friday night on the 4000 block of Carter Lane.

Craig Goodman, 65, was found dead at the scene. Suzanne McCarthy, 57, was transported to Baptist Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say witness saw Goodman chasing McCarthy shooting at her. Police reports say they think that Mr. Goodman shot Mrs. McCarthy and then shot himself.

Police are still investigating the situation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Two people are dead after a shooting in the 4200 block of Carter Lane Friday night.

The names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of relatives.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance, then gunfire shortly before 11:00 p.m.

A woman was rushed to the hospital and a man was found dead on the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is early in the investigation, but a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department says it is believed the shooting may have started as a domestic disturbance and no one else is being sought at this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

More information is expected in the morning.