Shooting leaves man dead in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- A man is dead after a shooting Friday morning in Pine Bluff.

According to a news release from Pine Bluff Police, officers were sent to the 100 block of Larch Street due to gunshots around 8 a.m.

Officers found a vehicle hit a pole and a man was found unresponsive inside the car. The victim died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

As of Friday morning, police did not have suspect information or a motive.

This is the city’s 13th homicide in 2020.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call the Pine Bluff Police Department’s Detective Division at 870-790-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook.