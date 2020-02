LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three juveniles have been arrested for posting hoax threats against Sylvan Hills High School.

That’s according to the FBI Office in Little Rock in a post on its Twitter page Friday morning:

#BREAKING Three juveniles were arrested overnight for posting hoax threats against @SylvanHillsHigh. Arkansas students: don't post hoax threats! We treat every threat as credible, and we will use all available #FBI and #police resources to track you down and arrest you. #ARnews — FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) February 14, 2020

We will continue working with our partners from #Sherwood Police and @ARStatePolice to investigate all threats targeting @SylvanHillsHigh. Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI if you have any information about threats made against Arkansas schools. #ARnews — FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) February 14, 2020

We’ll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.