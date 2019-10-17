Trooper involved shooting in Warren, one dead

Update: The manhunt has ended and the suspect is in custody, police say.

Warren, Ark. — An Arkansas State Police Trooper was involved in a deadly shooting near Warren, Arkansas.

According to authorities a suspect is dead.

Investigators have started a manhunt for another suspect involved with the shooting near Hwy 63 and Hwy 278.

The investigation is still going and we will update with more as the story unfolds.

