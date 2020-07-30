Two injured during exchange of gunfire on I-630, police searching for suspects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police at least two people have been injured and one of them has possibly been wounded by gunfire on along I-630 today around 1 p.m.

Police say people in two cars going eastbound reportedly began shooting at each other in the vicinity of the Pine and Cedar Streets interchange.

One of the cars left the freeway onto 8th Street and was left there after it crashed and was engulfed in flames. The people ran away on foot into the surrounding residential neighborhood. The second car involved in the shooting was last seen being driven away from the area.

Arkansas State Police and Special Agents are leading the investigation and are being assisted by Little Rock police officers.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call police.