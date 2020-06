LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured two men at Cleveland Street and Cantrell Road Tuesday night.

Officials say the men are in critical condition.

Little Rock Police say the shooting is not related to the protests.

We are on scene of a shooting in the area of Cantrell and Cleveland. Two males shot. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/qDrJGdzlwk — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 3, 2020

Little Rock Police ask people to avoid the area.