UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested in connection to NLR fatal shooting June 28

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on June 28.

According to a release sent by North Little Rock Police, D’Anthony Williams was arrested Wednesday “for his involvement in the murder of Nicholas Menchue and the shooting injury of a second individual”.

Menchue’s body was found June 28 in the 2000 block of West Short 17th Street, according to North Little Rock Police.

Officials say Williams has been charged as an adult and faces first-degree murder and first-degree battery charges.

Williams is scheduled to appear in North Little Rock District Court Thursday at 9 a.m.

