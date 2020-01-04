Update: Man arrested in connection to three deaths in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police say a man has been arrested and facing charges in connection to three deaths.

Authorities say Michael Moore, 19, was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Friday that killed his mother, Lisa Moore, 53, the death of another man, who has not been identified and the stabbing death of Sidney Hayes, 33, on New Year’s Eve.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 800 block of W. 25th for a welfare check.

Officers say they found Lisa Moore and the unidentified man dead inside the home.

Officials say the cause of death of the unidentified victim will be determined by the State Crime Lab.

Police say Michael Moore was taken in for questioning in connection to the death of his mother and the man, but was also wanted in connection to the death of Hayes.

Moore faces three murder charges and abuse of a corpse.

The victims of Friday’s murder will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.