CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Two students face criminal charges Thursday after Westside High School was locked down due to students exchanging a gun in a restroom.

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, the information obtained through the course of the investigation led to the sheriff’s department seeking charges against the pair for conspiracy to commit capital murder and possession of a firearm on school property.

