Update: Two arrested in Sherwood double homicide and Amber Alert, one named as person of interest

SHERWOOD, Ark.- Sherwood police say two people have been arrested and a third has been named a person of interest in connection to a double homicide.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 100 block of Markhaven just before 5 a.m. Friday for a welfare concern.

Officers say they found a woman in the driveway, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators then found a man’s body inside the home.

The victims have been identified as Steve Lutman, from Sherwood, and Britney Bell, from Beebe.

Napoleon Haire, Jr. and Brandi Purtle have been arrested in connection to the murders, police say.

Haire faces capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor charges. Haire was a suspect in an Amber Alert issued Friday.

Purtle faces endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering apprehension charges.

Police are searching for a third person, Gabrielle Hill, also known as “Elle”, as a person of interest in the case. If you see Hill or know where she may be, call Sherwood Police at 501-835-1425.