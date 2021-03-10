Update: Lockdown lifted at Watson Chapel School District, officials say tip proven to be false

Update:

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Officials with the Watson Chapel School District say a lockdown for district schools has been lifted as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officials posted on the district’s Facebook page the tip at the junior high was investigated and was proven to be false.

School district officials say in the Facebook post that school will dismiss at normal times.

The junior high school where police were investigating the tip was the site where a student was shot last week. The victim died from his injuries two days later.

Original Story:

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Officials with the Watson Chapel School District say they are on lockdown Wednesday morning.

District officials say there is no imminent threat at this time.

According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, the junior high received a tip and police are investigating.

Pine Bluff police and school district officials say they are following protocols after receiving a tip about a person with a weapon.

This is a developing story.