Woman dies after she was struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Little Rock Tuesday morning.

According to Little Rock police, the woman was hit sometime Tuesday morning.

Officials say the woman’s body was found at 12th and Woodrow.

According to police, the woman passed away from her injuries.

Police say crime scene techs are finishing their investigation and investigators are interviewing a potential driver.

No charges have been filed.

