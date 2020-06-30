State Police, Desha County sheriff’s office investigating death of woman, investigator confirms

DESHA COUNTY, Ark.- A Desha County investigator confirmed Arkansas State Police and the sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a woman.

According to Ronnie Bearden, a criminal investigator with the Desha County Sheriff’s Office, Viola Davis, 56, was killed.

Bearden says someone found her body on a rural county road north of Dumas Monday morning between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

We have reached out to Arkansas State Police for more information.

