Woman pleads guilty in murder of former Arkansas state senator

UPDATE:

POCAHONTAS, Ark.- Rebecca O’Donnell was sentenced to more than 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections in the murder of former State Senator Linda Collins.

According to Region 8 News, O’Donnell admitted in court to going to Collins’ home, intentionally killing her and hiding the body.

Collins was stabbed, according to KAIT.

When police found Collins’ body, they could not immediately confirm her identity.

According to Region 8 News, O’Donnell answered the judge’s questions calmly with no display of emotion.

Collins and O’Donnell had been close friends and were seen together in photographs on social media.

O’Donnell worked with Collins on her last political campaign and was a witness in Collins’ divorce from her ex-husband.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT)- A woman accused of killing former State Senator Linda Collins pleaded guilty Thursday.

Rebecca O’Donnell previously pleaded not guilty to capital murder in Collins’ death.

According to content partner KAIT Region 8 News, during a court hearing at the Randolph County Courthouse on Thursday, O’Donnell changed her plea to guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. She also pleaded “no contest” to two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder in the Jackson County case. The plea will be treated as a guilty plea.

Collins’ body was found at her home on June 4, 2019.

O’Donnell was arrested in connection to Collins’ murder on June 14, 2019.

To read more from KAIT Region 8 News, click here.

LATEST POSTS: