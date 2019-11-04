Brett Young coming to Robinson Performance Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brett Young announced that he will be coming to the Robinson Performance Hall on March 26, 2020 as part of his “The Chapters” tour.

Tickets will go on sale on November 8 at 10 a.m. here.

The show will feature a special guest Matt Ferranti.

Young’s sophomore release, TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records), debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release and features current single “Catch” and lead chart-topping hit “Here Tonight,” both which he co-wrote.

TICKET TO L.A. follows his platinum self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks.

Delivering five consecutive No. 1 hits with “In Case You Didn’t Know” (5X PLATINUM), “Mercy” (2X PLATINUM), “Sleep Without You” (PLATINUM), “Like I Loved You” (PLATINUM) and “Here Tonight” (PLATINUM), Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard).

He has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as “one of country’s most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone).

Young has amassed more than 1.8 billion streams of his catalog globally. He is set to bring his “engaging and vocally strong” (Providence Journal) live show coast-to-coast on THE CHAPTERS TOUR. For additional information, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.