Brown’s County Store and Restaurant announcing closure

After 47 years we, Phillip & Cissy Brown, are announcing our retirement and the closing of Brown’s Country Store and Restaurant.

We have enjoyed serving local patrons, friends, tourists, and celebrities over these many years. We have heard memorable stories from locals who have talked to people all over the world who have experienced Brown’s Southern hospitality and delicious food.

We have been blessed with a wonderful staff who worked diligently to make our business successful, so many were more like family than employees and several have been with us for decades. Our deepest love and appreciation to our daughter, April Brown Rye, who took over the day to day operations after graduating from University of Arkansas at Fayetteville 23 years ago.

We are humbled and grateful to everyone who voted us “Best of the Best” enabling Brown’s Country Restaurant to win numerous awards year after year. “Thank you” is not enough for each of you who were instrumental in making our young dream at 18 and 19 years old, a reality. It has been an adventure, our first year in business we had guests from all 50 states and 9 countries.

During our 47 years your support has enabled us to donate enough food each night after closing to feed over ½ million people through many charities! We will announce the temporary reopening of the gift shop for final clearance as soon as the government will allow.

Please accept our sincere thanks for the privilege of serving you.