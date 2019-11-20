Bryant man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child pornography

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — A Bryant man was sentenced today on charges of receiving and attempting to distribute images of child pornography as well as advertising and possessing those images. United States District Court Judge James M. Moody sentenced Joseph Keck, Jr., 62, to 25 years in federal prison. Cody Hiland, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Little Rock Field Office, announced today’s sentencing.

Keck was convicted following a jury trial in April of this year. In 2016, the FBI learned that someone was sharing child pornography over the internet from a residence in Bryant, Arkansas. Investigation revealed that Keck stayed at this residence when not working as a truck driver. On May 9, 2016, the defendant arrived at the residence in a white Astro van, and the FBI obtained his two laptop computers, his external hard drive, and his cell phone. Forensic examination revealed tens of thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography. Those devices also contained evidence that Keck had downloaded child pornography and saved it to his computer.

Trial testimony also indicated that Keck used a file sharing program called Gigatribe to exchange images and videos with other users. Through his twelve Gigatribe accounts, the defendant downloaded and shared tens of thousands of videos and images of child pornography. He also advertised the contents of his child pornography collection by offering his password to other Gigatribe users. Evidence at trial included Keck’s Gigatribe chat logs, in which he told other users his name was Joe, he was a truck driver, and he liked young boys ages 12-16.

“This defendant collected thousands upon thousands of videos and images of children being sexually abused,” said U.S. Attorney Hiland. “Today’s lengthy sentence means this defendant is no longer creating a market for such deplorable images that victimize the most vulnerable among us. Our office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who seek to victimize children.”

“I sincerely appreciate the time and effort our agents and Assistant United States Attorneys dedicate to investigating and prosecuting child pornography cases and protecting the children of our country,” said Special Agent in Charge Upchurch. “Keck’s sentencing demonstrates our dedication to investigating and prosecuting those who prey on our most vulnerable population.” In addition to the prison term, Keck was sentenced to five years of supervised release following his imprisonment. The investigation was conducted by the FBI, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin Bryant and Michael Gordon.