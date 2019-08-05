Bryant stabbing investigation, 1 arrest

BRYANT, Ark. – Early Saturday morning on August, 3 around 2:30 a.m. Bryant police responded to a 911 call around Oak Hill Rd where a woman said that she needed medical care from being stabbed. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim bleeding from severe wounds to her arm and neck area.

While an officer applies a tourniquet to the woman, the other officers searched the apartment and found the suspect, Levi Carrion in the bathroom. Carrion was immediately taken into custody.

The woman, whose name cannot be released at this time, was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Carrion was taken to the Saline County Jail where he was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder. His bond was set this afternoon at $500,000 in the Saline County District Court.

There is still an ongoing investigation with this case at this time. We will keep you updated as more information develops.

-Bryant Police Department