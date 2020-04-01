Bryant teachers connect with students through car parade

BRYANT, Ark. – Students have been working from home the last few weeks staying away from public groups during the global pandemic.

Teachers and staff at Collegeville Elementary in Bryant have been missing their students so much, they created a way to see them through a car parade.

“I think it’s good for morale for our school. Our teachers. Our community. Parents,” teacher Cherie Grist said.

In the world of social distancing, they are finding a unique way to send a smile to students.

“We’re going to parade through the neighborhoods and wave and blow kisses and hope they know how much we miss them,” principal Tami Edwards said.

Dozens of cars drove through Bryant neighborhoods. Teachers were hanging out windows and their students holding signs. Each group telling the other how much they are missing each other.

“It tugs on your heartstrings to know they want to be with us. We want to be with our kids. That’s our job. That’s what we signed up for,” Edwards said.

Students and teachers, knowing these times are hard. But, hopeful they will be able to see them in class again.

“We’re all in this together. We’re just trying to bring a little bit of sunshine on a sunshiny day,” Grist said.