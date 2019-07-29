Buffalo River visitor dies

BUFFALO NATIONAL RIVER, JASPER, Ark. (News Release) – On July 27 Troy Roderick (54) of Cushing, Oklahoma died after falling from a pickup truck in the Ozark Campground.

Mr. Roderick had been at the swimming area along the Buffalo River at the north end of the campground. Just after 5:00 pm, while traveling back to his campsite, Mr. Roderick fell off the tailgate of the pickup truck he was riding on and lost consciousness. Visitors started CPR. . Mr. Roderick was transferred to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center by the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Ambulance service. Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Roderick’s family and friends. The National Park Service would like to thank the visitors that helped render aid to Mr. Roderick and to the medical first responders.

Even while traveling at very slow speeds, riding on any section of a motor vehicle that is not designated for use of passengers is extremely dangerous and illegal in Arkansas. Please use the utmost caution while visiting and enjoying Buffalo National River.