Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $117 million in the first quarter as revenue rose during the ongoing recovery in travel, but the company predicted that bookings in late spring and early summer will fall short of last year’s numbers.

The San Francisco-based company’s shares fell 10% in extended trading after Airbnb posted the forecast.

The weak outlook overshadowed Airbnb’s first profit in the first three months of the year, a seasonally slow period for travel.

The company’s profit compared with a loss of $19 million a year earlier and worked out to 18 cents per share. Revenue climbed 20% to $1.82 billion, beating Wall Street’s forecast of $1.79 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Nights and experiences booked, a closely watched measurement for Airbnb, increased 19% to 121 million, and the company valued the bookings made in the quarter at $20.4 billion, a 19% increase.

However, Airbnb said second-quarter bookings will be lower than they were in the same period last year, when consumers were busy booking travel after hunkering down at home during the outbreak of COVID-19’s omicron variant.

The company predicted that revenue in the second quarter, which includes June and the start of the peak summer travel season, would be around $2.40 billion. That was below analysts’ average prediction of $2.42 billion.

CEO Brian Chesky said on a call with analysts that the company had a strong, record-setting first quarter and increased its supply of accommodations for rent.

In a letter to shareholders, Airbnb said its revenue and the gross value of bookings are both double what they were before the pandemic.

Airbnb is getting a lift from people who are traveling while they take advantage of the ability to work remotely and stay away from the office. More of those people are booking international stays. The company said cross-border bookings grew 36% over last year’s first quarter, helped by travel to and within the Asia-Pacific region and bookings into North America.

The average nightly rate paid by Airbnb customers was $168, level with a year earlier, the company said. Price hikes in some places were offset by a slight shift toward in-city rentals, which tend to be lower in price than whole-house rentals in beach and mountain destinations.

Airbnb has grown increasingly concerned about rising rates, which could be pricing out some consumers. Last week the company announced a renewed emphasis on renting rooms in hosts’ houses, which it said would provide rentals averaging $67 per room per night. Chesky said rooms would be particularly appealing to younger travelers who can’t afford to rent an entire house.