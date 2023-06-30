LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock shoppers could have a new low-cost grocery option on the west side of the capital city.

A representative from the firm A&G Real Estate Partners confirms that the 37,813 square foot space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond at 12309 Chenal Parkway has been bought by ALDI USA.

A report from FOX Business published Thursday claimed the grocer is opening a store in Little Rock.

ALDI is known for its no-frills approach, featuring fresh produce and in-store brands. Online shopping is offered via Instacart and curbside pickup is also offered.

That location would put it near a number of other grocery chains including Whole Foods, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target and Trader Joe’s.

This would be the latest expansion by the company into central Arkansas. In March, a release by the Conway Chamber of Commerce announced that the grocer would be heading there, though there were no specifics given regarding when it was expected to open or where in Conway it would be.

The company’s website lists 11 stores currently in Arkansas, with locations in the west and northwest areas of the state, as well as two northeast locations in Jonesboro and Paragould.

KARK 4 News has reached out to ALDI USA for confirmation on the reports but has not yet received a response from the company.