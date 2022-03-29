LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Online retail giant Amazon is partnering with two central Arkansas colleges for a new program connecting employees to higher education.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College were both selected to participate in the Career Choice program, which provides Amazon’s hourly employees in central Arkansas with access to over 180 accredited degree programs.

UA-Little Rock and UA-PTC are the first higher education schools in Arkansas to be selected for the program, which works with colleges and universities across the country to help Amazon employees achieve success.

“I applaud Amazon’s investment in its workforce,” Little Rock chancellor Christina Drale said. “This partnership reflects a recognition of UA Little Rock’s commitment to developing the right mix of academic programs that intersect with career advancement and social mobility. The outcome will produce dividends for Amazon, the City of Little Rock, and the surrounding region for years to come.”

“Having a company pay for an employees’ college education at the same time the employee has a great job removes some of the most significant barriers to attainment,” UA-PTC Chancellor Margaret Ellibee added,

Amazon managers say the Career Choice program empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at the retailer or elsewhere.

The program provides employees with a variety of education opportunities which include full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.

“We’re looking forward to UA Little Rock and UA – Pulaski Technical College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program said.

For more information on the Career Choice program, visit AboutAmazon.com.