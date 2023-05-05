LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Arkansas Highway Police will be aiding in the transportation of a 300-ton piece of equipment next week.

The equipment being transported is a kiln furnace imported from Italy that weighs over 600,000 pounds. Transportation is expected to take six days.

ARDOT officials said that the furnace will be leaving from the port in Crossett on Wednesday May 10 and is expected to be delivered to the Veolia Thermal Hazardous Waste Treatment Operation in Gum Springs by Monday May 15.

The equipment will be moving along the following route below. ARDOT officials ask anyone traveling in the affected areas to adjust travel time.

Wednesday, May 10 (8 a.m.) – US-82 at Crossett Port to AR-275 in Strong

Thursday, May 11 (8 a.m.) – US-63 to US-167 in El Dorado

Friday, May 12 (8 a.m.) – US 167B to US-79 to Stephens

Saturday, May 13 (Dawn) – Stephens to US-278 to Rosston

Sunday, May 14 (Dawn) – US-278 to US-371 to 2 nd Street in Prescott; AR-24 to AR-53 to Gurdon

Monday, May 15 (8 a.m.) – AR-53 to US-67 to Gum Springs

Officials said that travel will begin at 8 a.m. each weekday and at sunrise on the weekend. The transportation will move between 5 and 20 miles per hour and is expected to cause delays.