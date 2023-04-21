LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has field a motion to stop Summit Utilities from resuming their normal collection activities, including charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment.

The motion comes after Summit announced on Tuesday that they would be returning to business as usual with the collections process in July.

“Today, I am filing a motion with the Public Service Commission opposing Summit’s plan to resume the charging of late fees and disconnecting gas service until the investigations are complete or until an alternative date set by the Public Service Commission based upon information gathered during the investigations,” Griffin said. “It is too soon to reinstitute late fees and shutoffs based upon what we know at this time.”

The company had initially suspended service disconnection and late fees in November while it changed over to a new customer service and billing system.

On March 2, a class action lawsuit had been filed against Summit alleging price gouging. Later, Griffin opened a Public Service Commission investigation into the company’s purchasing and bill practices.

“As the Public Service Commission investigation has just begun, Summit should not resume normal collections. We continue to investigate the complaints received from Arkansans regarding Summit and provide information to the Public Service Commission to assist in their investigation,” Griffin stated.

Summit officials said those in need of assistance can visit SummitCares.com or call customer service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays at 800-002-7552.