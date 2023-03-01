LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas-exclusive Big Red stores are moving to a new brand.

An Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. spokesperson announced Monday that the Canadian company had reached a binding agreement to acquire Big Red Stores.

Arkansas-based Big Red, founded in 1997 by Doug and David Hendrix, has all of its 45 fuel and convenience stores located in the Natural State.

Couche-Tard operates Circle K stores. Its chief operating officer Alex Miller indicated that Circle K would absorb the Big Red brand.

“We are very pleased to add Big Red Stores’ high-quality locations to our footprint in the state of Arkansas. Doug and David built an exceptional network of stores and people, and we believe our values are congruent with the culture they’ve spent a quarter-century building. We are honored to be stewards of their legacy” Miller said. “As we expand our presence in the area, we look forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new customers and making their lives a little easier every day.”

Big Red president David Hendrix is confident in the Circle K rebranding.

“We are excited to have reached this agreement,” Hendrix said. “Throughout this process, Doug and I have become confident that the Circle K team will continue to actively participate in our community and value our outstanding team members who have contributed so greatly to building this company.”

Couche-Tard operates 14,300 fuel and retail stores in 24 countries and territories. It operates stores under the brand name Couche-Tard in Canada, Circle K in 24 countries including the U.S. and Ingo in Sweden and Denmark.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023. Regulatory approval is still pending.