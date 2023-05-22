LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Black Mayors Association announces the engineering teams that will address flooding issues in 14 areas around the Natural State.

Six project planning consultant teams were chosen to lead the charge in planning, designing and construction for watershed improvements in 14 specific areas across the state.

Some of the areas where projects will be taking place include Dumas, El Dorado, Eudora, Camden and Pine Bluff.

The project was funded by a nearly $96 million grant and is the first of its kind, courtesy of the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“If these projects work out, we will see benefits not only flood benefits for the cities but also some benefits out in the rural areas with the ag producers as well,” Mike Sullivan, state conservationist for the USDA’s NRCS said.

The next step involves public input, with the first of several meetings taking place in the city of Helena-West Helena.

It will be held at Central High School on School Road May 31 at 6 P.M.