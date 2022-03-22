LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices are staying relatively consistent for Arkansans so far this week as fuel prices continue to eek down following surges earlier in the month.

Drivers in the state saw an average gallon price of $3.82 for regular gas and $4.74 for diesel, both the same as Monday. Both prices are down a few cents from last week but are more than 60 cents above prices from a month ago.

Cleveland County is home to the highest average gas prices in Arkansas at $4.07 while people in Greene County are finding the lowest price at $3.57 per gallon on average.

For drivers in central Arkansas, Pine Bluff saw a three-cent jump to $3.84 per gallon, but Little Rock and Pine Bluff saw half-cent drops to $3.83 and $3.82.

Across the country, the national average per gallon is $4.24, which is down one cent from Monday and down eight cents from one week ago. In California, drivers are paying the most in the country for gas with an average of $5.87 per gallon.

With prices being so high and putting a pinch on consumers, Rep. Mike Thompson of California, along with John Larson from Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois, introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022.

The measure is intended to provide Americans with a $100 per month energy rebate and an additional $100 for each dependent throughout 2022 in months where the national average for gas is over $4 per gallon.

Single filers earning up to $75,000 annually or married couples filing jointly who earn up to $150,000 would be eligible. The Gas Rebate Act would go through the end of 2022.