Arkansas medical marijuana sales reach $250 million for 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new report from the Department of Finance and Administration shows that medical marijuana sales in Arkansas have surpassed $250 million for 2021 and are continuing to grow.

According to the DFA, Arkansas patients have spent $486 million to obtain more than 71,829 pounds of medical marijuana since the state’s first dispensary opened in 2019.

The state is close to reaching $54 million in state tax collections being generated since mid-2019.

So far, $30.7 million in state tax revenue has been collected in 2021.

State tax collection from medical marijuana totaled $2.56 million in November. The largest month of state tax collection was May 2021 with $3.28 million.

When a patient makes a purchase at a dispensary, the taxes that apply are a regular state sales tax at 6.5% and a privilege tax at 4.0%.

There are currently 37 dispensaries in operation throughout Arkansas and according to the Arkansas Department of Health, 79,167 active patient cards have been administered.

The top three dispensaries for November are the Releaf Center (Bentonville) with 329,93 pounds, Suite 443 (Hot Springs) with 239.77 pounds and Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) with 199.18 pounds.

To see the full sales report, visit the Department of Finance and Administration’s website at DFA.Arkansas.gov.