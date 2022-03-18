LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The madness is here and Arkansans have a new way to place bets on their favorite teams.

Mobile sports betting was legalized just in time for March Madness. Before, Arkansans would have to drive to the nearest casino to place bets on the game.

Southland Casino is the only one to have its platform up and running. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance said Saracen Casino was hoping to have its app ready for the big dance but it’s still in the final testing stages.

“We don’t want to see mobile sports betting launched in the state and then run into major issues frustrating the customers and then people who were opposed to it will obviously look and say ‘hey this is the reason we weren’t supportive’ so everyone wants to be sure we get this right,” Hardin said.

Hardin said in 2021 Arkansans spent 68 million dollars on sports bets. Even with the hold up on Saracen’s app, he expects 2022 to blow that number out of the water.

“It would be conservative to say we double that now that we have the mobile option,” Hardin said. “It’s really more likely we see three, four, five times that amount just simply because now have hundreds of thousands of Arkansans, anyone 21 years of age, who can download an app and place a bet.”

Saracen Casino’s app should be ready in the next couple of weeks.