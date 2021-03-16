Arkansas Surgical Hospital Expands Operating Room Capabilities

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Physician-owned Arkansas Surgical Hospital has announced a construction project that will add two additional operating rooms to the hospitals facility.

The project will add 4,590 square feet to the current campus and bring the total number of operating rooms to 13.

Additionally, renovations will be made in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit, adding three more recovery beds.

The project which began in February should be completed by the end of 2021.

“This expansion will allow more patients to access the specialty care provided at Arkansas Surgical Hospital,” said Brian Fowler, CEO of Arkansas Surgical Hospital. “With the addition of five surgeons in 2020, more operating and recovery space was needed and this growth allows us to continue to serve the communities throughout Arkansas.”