LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas unemployment numbers continue to ratchet up after a summer of record lows.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released its October report Friday, showing the state is at a 3.1% unemployment rate, up from September’s 2.9%. This is following a record-low 2.6% unemployment rate in July.

The state began 2023 with a 3.4% unemployment rate.

The DWS report showed the October numbers reflect changes in the number of people looking for work. The Arkansas civilian labor force grew by 803 in October, while employment declined by 1,813, with an additional 2,616 added to the unemployment rolls.

This puts the Arkansas civilian labor force of 1,393,177 at a record high amount for the state, according to DWS.

Compared to October 2022, an additional 27,041 people are employed and 5,413 fewer are unemployed.

Nationally, the unemployment rate is 3.9%.