Arkansas unemployment rate stable in November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Friday shows unemployment numbers have remained steady in Arkansas and that the state is doing slightly better than the nation as a whole with finding people work.

According to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed at the same 6.2 percent in November that it was in October. There was a slight drop in the overall labor force in the state, down 2,925 from the prior month, but that was not enough to affect the overall rate.

While the stability shows that the spikes in unemployment caused by the pandemic shutdowns have slowed, the unemployment rate for November of 2020 was still 2.7 percent higher than this time last year.

Across the country, unemployment numbers were down in November to 6.7 percent, a slight 0.2 percent dip from October but 3.2 percent over 2019 figures.