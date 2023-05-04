LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport announced on Thursday the launch of a new daily, nonstop flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The flight is being launched by Delta Airlines and will feature an early morning departure with nightly return service to Little Rock.

Delta Airlines officials said that the flight is approximately three hours and will begin operating May 9.

“This is an exciting moment for travelers and for Little Rock as airlines are recognizing growing demand, economic opportunity and a thriving market in central Arkansas,” Bryan Malinowski, Clinton National Airport Executive Director said. “Passenger volume at our airport is up 17% and we’re looking forward to a great summer.”

The new flight from Delta Airlines will become the second airline serving Little Rock with a daily, nonstop flight to New York after American Airlines launched a similar route in November.

For more information on the route or to check ticket prices, visit ClintonAirport.com