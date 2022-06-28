CABOT, Ark. – Central Arkansas Water (CAW) is hoping to save consumers money with help from the sun.

A ribbon-cutting for a solar farm in Cabot happened Friday that will produce 20 percent of CAW’s electrical power.

The 4.8-megawatt field has 11,000 panels that provide clean energy. This will save CAW $7 million in electric bills over the next 30 years.

“We have a tremendous electrical bill every year as you can imagine because we pump water out of our lakes, we treat it at our treatment facilities in Little Rock and North Little Rock, we’re sending it around and all of that is an energy demand,” said Linda K. Smith with CAW.

CAW has formed a partnership with Scenic Hill Solar.

They are planning to turn several more fields into clean solar energy in the next few decades.