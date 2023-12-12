LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City officials, business leaders and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders are set to announce a new economic development in Little Rock during a news conference Tuesday morning.

While no specific details on the announcement have been released, this will be the second economic development event in the city in a week.

Last Tuesday Norwegian packaging company Elopak announced a new $70 million development at the Port of Little Rock expected to bring as many as 100 jobs once the site is fully operational.

A wide swath of local and state leaders are expected to be on hand for the announcement, including Sanders, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Arkansas Economic Development Commission executive director Clint O’Neal & Little Rock Regional Chamber president and CEO Jay Chesshir.

The news conference is scheduled to happen at 11 a.m. A livestream of the event will be available in the video player at the top of this page.