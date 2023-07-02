CONWAY, Ark. – Over 250 physicians and healthcare providers in central Arkansas are now out-of-network with United Healthcare after Conway Regional Health System ended their contract this weekend due to unfair reimbursement rates.

According to a press release from CRHS, the focus of the negotiations with UHC has been on achieving market rates comparable with other health systems.

In the release, CRHS stated that due to UHC’s inability to meet them at a fair reimbursement rate, it compromises the organization’s ability to keep up with rising inflation and costs.

Matt Troup, President and CEO of CRHS said that the decision came because they were unable to reach an agreement after six months of negotiations.

“Throughout the past six months, we have attempted to engage United in a dialogue and understanding of each other’s perspective. Despite our best efforts, we have found United unwilling to respond in a way that we can agree to at this time,” Troup stated.

“Approximately 24 hours prior to term, it appeared we had a high-level agreement,” Troup said. “This is not a decision we take lightly; however, there remain significant issues to work through and represented in formal documents. We remain open and committed to working with United.”

CRHS officials did confirm that many of its associated physicians remain contracted with all major payors other than United.

Officials said that all physicians that are a part of this termination participate in the Medicare program.

Anyone with a United Medicare Advantage plan who wishes to continue receiving care, is urged to speak to a Medicare Agent to review other options.

Retired teachers on ARBenefits Medicare Advantage Group PPO Plan have a one-time option to select an alternative insurance plan by July 11 and may learn more by calling 877-815-1017.