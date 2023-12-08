LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Add Conway to the list of Arkansas communities planning to host a Whataburger.

The city of Conway stated Friday that it had approved a Whataburger plan for location at 813 E. Oak Street on the east side of the Interstate 40 exit. City officials say the 1.11-acre lot will house a 24-hour restaurant with two drive-through lanes.

Whataburger began its move into central Arkansas in April, with additional locations opening during the year, including North Little Rock and Benton. It currently has eight locations in west and northwest Arkansas.

Conway Chamber of Commerce CEO and president Brad Lacy was pleased with the Whataburger announcement.

“As Arkansas’ fastest growing city, Conway’s economy is on fire with companies like Westrock Coffee adding significant numbers of jobs,” Lacy said. “With this type of job and population growth, we aren’t surprised to see brands like Whataburger join our thriving restaurant community.”

Conway spokesperson Bobby Kelly III said the Whataburger move reflects Conway being the fastest-growing city in the state.

“Conway is happy to welcome a new business to the city,” he said. “Businesses should know that Conway is growing and welcoming, with commercial property available.”

An earlier request by Whataburger to Conway for a location on the city’s west side was turned down due to traffic concerns. That site was approved for a Braun’s in August.

The chain began with its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950. It has since gone on to open over 930 locations across the south. It has over 50,000 employees, according to company sources.