Costco expands online shopping discounts for members

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Costco is starting to cater more to the online shopper who would rather have a clickable cart than stand in line with a physical one.

Costco members can get exclusive prices when shopping on the websites of brands that have partnered with the retailer under the program “Costco Next.”

Costco doesn’t have any of these items in their own inventory, but the program gives curated recommendations of other brands that have the Costco quality and value that members seek.

There are over 30 suppliers to choose from, including brands that sell apparel, home furnishings, Korean skincare and beauty products, and even electric bikes.

“This innovative approach to marketplace expansion, helps us achieve our goal of bringing a larger, more diversified selection of goods to our members while increasing the value of our Costco membership,” the company said.

The program has been around since 2017, but Costco recently expanded it to include more brands, according to CNN. It’s a push to get members another incentive to renew.

You’ll have to use the Costco Next website to get to the supplier, inputting your membership number before seeing the exclusive deals. The supplier handles all the shipping, returns, and customer service, Costco said, but there’s also a Costco Next customer service contact.