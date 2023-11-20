LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans of one Little Rock restaurant’s unique pizza offerings have until Wednesday to have one more.

Damgoode Pies owner Jeff Trine announced in a Facebook post on Monday morning that the Little Rock restaurant will be closed for good after Wednesday. Trine said that the coronavirus pandemic and family time led to the decision.

“We have taken on enormous debt to survive post-COVID restaurant life, and I’m not willing to take on any more,” Trine said. “More importantly, I am now a father of a nearly two-year-old girl, and I refuse to miss any more of her childhood in the name of saving the company. It’s just not worth it.”

Trine confirmed in a phone interview that the Damgoode Fayetteville location, which is a franchise, will remain open.

Trine continued to express gratitude to 15 staff members and customers of the restaurant.

“Thank you all, so much, for going on this ride with me for nearly 23 years,” he said. “I truly love our product and am extremely grateful to all the Damgoode staff and customers who’ve been doing their damn goodest to weather the storm of the last few years.”

Trine cautioned that the Cantrell Road restaurant will limit its delivery area leading up to Wednesday and likely stop taking phone and internet orders.

The Monday announcement came after an Oct. 30 announcement that Damgoode had closed its original Hillcrest location.