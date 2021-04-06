Expansion at Maumelle cold storage warehouse leads to 30 new jobs

MAUMELLE, Ark. – A multi-million-dollar expansion at a cold storage warehouse in Maumelle brought with it 30 new jobs, company officials say.

According to the Arkansas Department of Commerce, the $13 million project at Cypress Cold Storage grew the company’s capacity to 6.4 million cubic feet.

The facility provides clients with a temperature-controlled warehouse space, and the company also offers value-added services for clients in the food sector.

Company president Michael McAfee credited the continued demand for this kind of storage with fueling the expansion.

“We see a continued demand for temperature-controlled warehouse space and are excited to provide additional capacity to our customers,” McAfee said. “The demand for temperature-controlled warehouse space continues to increase. This expansion will allow us to provide more capacity to our current customers while providing the opportunity to reach out to new ones.”

The jobs that accompanied the growth were welcomed by officials in Maumelle.

“We are extremely pleased that Cypress Cold Storage is in a position to expand and invest in their existing facility in Maumelle and for the additional jobs that the expansion creates,” Mayor Caleb Norris said in a release. “Supporting our existing industries continues to be a priority, and we are thankful for the collaboration between Cypress Cold Storage, AEDC, Pulaski County, and the City of Maumelle for this expansion.”

Cypress Cold Storage also operates a facility in North Little Rock, and Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston noted the expansion showed how the Natural State fosters entrepreneurs.

“It is a great day to celebrate the successes of growing businesses such as Cypress Cold Storage,” Preston said. “The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Arkansas, and Cypress Cold Storage is an example of how one company with a vision can impact an industry. I look forward to working with the company as they embark on this expansion.”