LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke with business leaders Thursday in her mission to boost the Arkansas workforce.

The governor spoke to business leaders at the Arkansas Workplace Employer Forum Thursday, laying out her goals for the state’s workforce.

Sanders also took questions from employers focused on the challenges they face including staffing, communication and meeting demand.

She noted just how critical a good workforce is to the entirety of Arkansas.

“Whether I was in northwest, southwest, northeast, southeast or central Arkansas, every single one said the exact same thing, the biggest challenge they have in their business is hiring skilled qualified workers,” Sanders stated. “So we knew that had to be one of the biggest focuses we had.”

Sanders also noted that a key focus of her administration is keeping graduating students in Arkansas by giving them the tools needed to succeed early on in their education.