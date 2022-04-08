HOT SPRINGS, Ark – A Hot Springs business says the risk was worth the reward, opening doors for the first time during a global pandemic.

Destinie Rowland opened her business Destiny’s Bakeshop on Central Ave. in March of 2022 and since business has been on a steady climb.

“We’ve been picking up more every single day,” said Rowland.

Rowland started baking 14 years ago.

Last June, she made the decision to take her recipes solo beginning the process to open up her own business.

The idea sprouted in the middle of a global pandemic, when most food service businesses were struggling to make ends meet.

“In March of 2020, it was no staff, it was no people,” said Destiny’s Bakeshop employee Emma Cole.

Cole had worked previously in the food service industry and in 2020.

During that year and the ones to follow, some businesses scaled back, and others closed doors all together.

Rowland says with her, there was no hesitation.

“Covid didn’t scare me to open a business, it’s kind of pushed me forward to more,” said Rowland.

Rowland says she spent the second half of 2021 perfecting recipes, finding a business location, and laying out a plan.

“You kind of just got to run with it,” said Rowland.

Rowland says opening a business during a pandemic is almost like baking, it’s trial and error.

“You can’t be scared to fail because you’re going to look at yourself 10 years from now and be like why didn’t I make that jump?,” said Rowland.

Rowland says business since opening has been steady and owes part of that to the community who she says is supportive of local businesses.