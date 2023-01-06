LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A favorite Hot Springs pizza place will soon be serving pies in Little Rock.

Touted by Southern Living Magazine as “the South’s best pizza,” Deluca’s has been serving up New York style brick-oven pies, along with pasta and burgers, to diners in Hot Springs for years and will now be in the capital city later this spring.

Deluca’s owner Anthony Valinoti shared images in a social media post that show work being done to remodel the space formerly occupied by Greenshaw’s Menswear in the Breckenridge Village shopping area.

Valinoti said he had been asked for years to open a Little Rock location and said the opportunity with this new location was “too good to pass up.”

He noted that he plans to split his time between the original location in Hot Springs and the new shop in Little Rock and that the goal is to have the new restaurant opened by May or June of this year.

The move comes at a time of change in the Breckenridge Village development. In May, a new ownership group consisting of The Kelley Group, the Keet Family and others took over the complex.

While the group’s redevelopment of the area is in full swing, some tenants are leaving, including the Regal UA Breckenridge Theater, which closed its doors for good Thursday as part of an ongoing bankruptcy filing that its parent company, Cineworld Group, is undertaking.

Developer Jim Keet said that even as the theater closes, his group is already hearing from other companies interested in the space.

“We’re very excited that at least two groups that are in this business have already expressed interest as well as other parties,” Keet said.