LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal officials say managers at a Hot Springs restaurant ignored multiple reports of sexual harassment made by staffers in a recently filed lawsuit.

The suit being brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims that managers with Simply Slims, L.L.C, which owns 13 Slim Chicken’s locations in central Arkansas, subjected female employees to “sexual harassment and a sexually hostile work environment.”

EEOC lawyers claim that a male shift manager at the Hot Springs repeatedly harassed female employees, some of whom were under the age of 18.

The lawsuit asserts that the manager made lewd and demeaning comments toward the workers, made unwanted physical contact and even sexually assaulted a worker after trapping her against a wall in a freezer area.

On top of the claims of harassment, the EEOC suit said that attempts by the workers to report the manager to higher-ranking company management were ignored and that those reporting the behavior were facing retaliation, including reductions of shift hours or even termination.

Several of the workers said they ended up resigning due to the ongoing harassment.

“Sexual harassment of young females in the restaurant industry remains a serious problem and combatting this remains a priority of the EEOC,” EEOC acting assistant director Edmond Sims said. “In the present case, the sexual harassment forced several of these young females to resign.”

The EEOC said they are looking to recover back pay and damages in the case, as well as an injunction against future discrimination.