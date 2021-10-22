Hutchinson tours Remington ammunition plant, lauds it for job creation

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston took a tour of the Remington ammunition facility Friday in Lonoke County



Everyone with the group got to see the step-by-step process of how ammunition is made with raw materials

Shortly after the tour, Hutchinson and some others were able to test some of Remington’s products for themselves at the facility’s shooting range.

Over the last year, the company says they’ve been able to add hundreds of jobs and Hutchinson gave them credit for that.

He says conservation is super important to Arkansas when it comes to hunting and recreational shooters, adding it is important to maintain everything for the next generation.

“I want to applaud the hard-working, skilled workforce that resides in this community and that has such a love for the firearms industry and making ammunition,” Hutchinson said. “They take great pride in that. I think that gives a lot of confidence for the future.”

Vista Outdoors is a global designer and manufacturer of outdoor sports products. They acquired Remington’s facility in October 2020.

Gov. Hutchinson says they want more opportunities for Vista Outdoors in Arkansas in the future.