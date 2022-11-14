LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced on Monday plans to reduce its carbon emission intensity 32% by 2034.

According to a release, the goal advances the company’s sustainability vision of moving the freight industry toward a low-carbon future.

Specifically, J.B. Hunt says it will focus on three key areas to reach its emission-reduction target:

Incorporating alternative powered equipment into its fleet

Expanding the use of biogenic fuels

Improving fuel economy(diesel powered miles-per-gallon “MPG”)

“Our roadmap to achieving this aspirational goal will help J.B. Hunt strive to significantly reduce our carbon emission intensity while holding true to our customer commitment of providing efficient, quality-driven, competitive supply chain solutions for moving their freight,” said Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt. “Our goal is an ambitious challenge to improve J.B. Hunt’s carbon footprint and to help advance the transportation industry’s progress in developing sustainable solutions that are commercially viable and scalable for widespread adoption.”

The release notes achieving the company’s target is dependent on “significant progress” with the development and availability of new industry technology and the infrastructure needed to enable their day-to-day use.

Examples reportedly include developments such as ongoing enhancements to commercial motor vehicles; charging and refueling infrastructure; expanded capacity on the electrical grid; increased availability of biogenic fuels and the incorporation of more energy resources with lower carbon intensity.

The company also notes a roadmap has been developed for how its goal could be achieved if certain assumptions including those related to electric vehicles, biogenic fuels and MPG improvements, are met.

“These assumptions were made with deep understanding of company operations and following consultation with suppliers and original equipment manufacturers and recommendations from a variety of leading industry organizations,” J.B. Hunt said.

J.B. Hunt says while it must depend on other companies and industries for these assumptions to be realized, it plans to encourage, support and monitor the advancements needed to achieve its goal.